Trump's Lawyer: Videos Of Riot Too Divisive For Impeachment Trial

First up, check out the chyron: "Unity-preaching Biden refuses to condemn post-presidency impeachment trial of Donald Trump."
Fox News admitting in prime time that Trump is post-presidency AND being impeached seems a troll from the chyron writer, but hey.
Tengrain mentioned yesterday, Trump's new impeachment attorney, and his bragging about being a great MOB lawyer.
So Monday night said lawyer, David Schoen, got a segment on Hannity (natch) to insist that the Senator/jurors do not need to see video of the riot because that's just divisive and besides, the riot had nothing to do with Donald Trump.