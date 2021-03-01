Whaddup, North Dakota?

I’d say this is shocking, but it seems to be right on time (emphasis mine):

“The anti-transparency bill sailed through the legislature’s upper chamber with a 43-3 vote. (Republicans dominate the 47-member North Dakota senate with a commanding 40-7 majority.) The only testimony involving the bill thus far was favorable.”

Expect more bills like this. It appears to be pre-emptive and in opposition to the national popular vote compact:

“This Act becomes effective upon certification by the secretary of state to the legislative council of the adoption and enactment of substantially the same form of the national popular vote interstate compact has been adopted and enacted by a number of states cumulatively possessing a majority of the electoral college votes,” the bill states.

Anti-transparency does not make for good policy. We need to have comprehensive voter reform right away, this minute, now. I hate playing this game, but imagine the screaming if blue states decided to count votes without oversight? The Coup Klux Klan lost their merde even when they were present watching counts and recounts; imagine if they were barred>

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.