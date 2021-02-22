What Fox News Is Really Worried About: The Muppet Show Content Warnings

With 500,000 Americans dead from Covid because of a useless former president (the guy Fox and Friends lavishly defended) and Texas still without power, Fox and Friends focused on their true one big story: Disney+ and The Muppet Show.

F&F is angry that Disney+ is putting a "content warning" on some of Muppet episodes over "negative depictions" and "mistreatment of people or cultures."

They spent a chunk of their show asking a Republican Senator and presidential hopeful to discuss this madness.

Sen. Tom Cotton, always looking to bomb somebody, called it "a total Mickey Mouse move."

After Cotton bashed China, the always prescient Brian Kilmeade asked if there will be "a Muppet commission."

"Would it be bipartisan," Kilmeade asked.

Did we mention Tom Cotton has already been to New Hampshire?

There you have it.

The hot stories of the day brought to you by Fox News.

UPDATE: Also Fox Business. Apparently, it's a whole Fox Thing.