'Ward, I'm Worried About The Beaver'

Despite Tucker Carlson's well-honed "golly gee, I'm just asking questions" Theodore Cleaver persona, there's a little bit of cray-cray seeping out around the edges lately. The maniacal laugh is new -- and Tucker's stress seems to date back to Matt Gaetz's last appearance on his show. You know, the one where he talked about double-dating with Tucker?

Is Tucker now a witness in the Gaetz investigation?

Look, federal investigations are expensive, and becoming a witness, however peripheral, is costly. So maybe Tucker's worried about money? Unlikely. The self-appointed protector of the working-class has a net worth of $30 million, and he makes $6 million a year at Fox. If nothing else, I'm sure his wealthy parents could float him a loan.

Is he medicated in some way? He does seems to have a Trump Jr. edge lately, but without the red eyes. Who knows?

Jimmy Kimmel on Tucker Carlson's laugh: “That’s the same noise women make when he takes off his pants. What human makes a sound like that?!” https://t.co/qXlfJjVvRo — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 22, 2021

Maybe it's the Chauvin verdict, and he's having a tantrum over not getting the riots and burning cities he was hoping for. He wants a race war so bad, he can taste it.

Don’t ever forget that last night @TuckerCarlson accused those 12 Americans on that jury of not being smart enough, decent enough, or American enough to follow their oaths & arrive at a verdict based on the evidence presented in court. The evidence.



What an elite twit Tucker is. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 21, 2021

But something does seem to be going on. And it couldn't happen to a nicer white nationalist!