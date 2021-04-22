How Ted Lieu Broke Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been under intense criticism after he promoted "white replacement" theory, a neo-Nazi conspiracy theory that immigrants are coming to America to replace "red-blooded Americans."

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) responded on Twitter to Rep. Scott Perry and it cracked Tucker Carlson.

Last night Carlson claimed the Democratic Party wants immigrants to "transform the country, to change who votes so they can control who wins."

A white supremacist could not make a better case for "white replacement" than Carlson did.

It would take the entire populations of Mexico, (127.6 million) Guatemala (16.6 million) and then some, to achieve the goal of "replacing" the white electorate. Tucker's argument is ludicrous, but it does stroke racist fears and drive up Tucker's approval ratings among white nationalists.

As Huff Post outlines, "VDare, a well-known white nationalist website, gushed over Carlson’s monologue like a proud parent.

“This segment is one of the best things Fox News has ever aired and was filled with ideas and talking points VDARE.com pioneered many years ago,” the website’s account tweeted. “You should watch the whole thing.”

Tucker is energizing the most dangerous people in this country towards violence. Look at the rise of Asian American hate crime alone.

On the House floor Rep. Scott Perry picked up Tucker's racist screed:

“For many Americans,” Perry began, “what seems to be happening or what they believe right now is happening is, what appears to them is we’re replacing national-born American — native-born Americans to permanently transform the political landscape of this very nation.”

Enter Rep. Ted Lieu, a proud Air Force veteran, tweeted this:

Dear @RepScottPerry: Native-born Americans like you are no more American, and no less American, than an immigrant like me. And with every passing year, there will be more people who look like me in the US. You can’t stop it. So take your racist replacement theory and shove it. https://t.co/By1d2OBzv9 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 15, 2021

To which Tucker Carlson responded by cackling like a lunatic just being sent to an asylum.

Trying to mimic Rep. Lieu's voice, Carlson babbled, "You can't stop it! SO take your replacement theory and shove it!"

Carlson continued, "In other words, you're being replaced and there's nothing you can do about it so shut up!

Cackle, cackle, cackle.

Thanks, Ted, for prompting Tucker to lose it so blatantly.