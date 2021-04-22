Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

How Ted Lieu Broke Tucker Carlson

Rep. Ted Lieu responded on Twitter to 'white replacement' theory and it utterly broke Tucker Carlson.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been under intense criticism after he promoted "white replacement" theory, a neo-Nazi conspiracy theory that immigrants are coming to America to replace "red-blooded Americans."

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) responded on Twitter to Rep. Scott Perry and it cracked Tucker Carlson.

Last night Carlson claimed the Democratic Party wants immigrants to "transform the country, to change who votes so they can control who wins."

A white supremacist could not make a better case for "white replacement" than Carlson did.

It would take the entire populations of Mexico, (127.6 million) Guatemala (16.6 million) and then some, to achieve the goal of "replacing" the white electorate. Tucker's argument is ludicrous, but it does stroke racist fears and drive up Tucker's approval ratings among white nationalists.

As Huff Post outlines, "VDare, a well-known white nationalist website, gushed over Carlson’s monologue like a proud parent.

“This segment is one of the best things Fox News has ever aired and was filled with ideas and talking points VDARE.com pioneered many years ago,” the website’s account tweeted. “You should watch the whole thing.”

Tucker is energizing the most dangerous people in this country towards violence. Look at the rise of Asian American hate crime alone.

On the House floor Rep. Scott Perry picked up Tucker's racist screed:

“For many Americans,” Perry began, “what seems to be happening or what they believe right now is happening is, what appears to them is we’re replacing national-born American — native-born Americans to permanently transform the political landscape of this very nation.”

Enter Rep. Ted Lieu, a proud Air Force veteran, tweeted this:

To which Tucker Carlson responded by cackling like a lunatic just being sent to an asylum.

Trying to mimic Rep. Lieu's voice, Carlson babbled, "You can't stop it! SO take your replacement theory and shove it!"

Carlson continued, "In other words, you're being replaced and there's nothing you can do about it so shut up!

Cackle, cackle, cackle.

Thanks, Ted, for prompting Tucker to lose it so blatantly.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team