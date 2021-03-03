Alex Jones: 'I Wish I Never Would've F**king Met Trump

In new leaked video from 2019 of Alex Jones being interviewed, the false flag maniac admits he's sick of Donald Trump and he wished he never met him or the orchestrator of disgust, Roger Stone.

"I'm so sick of f**king Donald Trump."

"God, I'm f**king sick of him."

Where was his honesty before Trump tried to destroy the nation by covering up the severity of COVID19 and his subsequent immoral actions in an effort to win his reelection?

But Alex Jones is not one to let a good grift go by as he, his imitators and Trump sycophantic conspiracy theorists capitalized on the Stepford mentality of Trump acolytes.

They made millions from the voter fraud lies alone.

"Part of me wishes I never met Donald Trump," Jones said. "Wished that I never met Roger Stone."

Jones' usual incoherent style doesn't make it clear why he hates them both.

"I wish I never would've never met f**king Donald Trump," he said.

That makes over 500K people who have died so far from COVID. They agree.