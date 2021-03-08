Politics
Biden Forms Gender Policy Council On International Women's Day

Executive Orders forming a Gender Policy Council and taking a fresh look at Title IX.
By Tengrain

This is an intriguing battle looming on The War on Women:

Biden to sign executive orders focused on women’s rights

President Biden will sign executive orders Monday establishing a Gender Policy Council and directing the Department of Education to review the federal law Title IX, according to administration officials.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is signaling its priorities to advance gender equity and equality as women, particularly women of color, have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Biden will also sign an executive order directing the Department of Education to review controversial Title IX provisions enacted under former President Trump, which provided those accused of sexual assault or harassment on college campuses with more protections.

As you should recall, President Handsome Joe Biden was the original sponsor of the Violence Against Women Act way back in the Clinton presidency. This Act expired and was not renewed under Prznint Horn Dog in 2019, and one need not look further than all the sex-abuse related lawsuits against him to know why.

Axios is not sanguine that the Coup Klux Klan will vote to renew it now, because: The Skirts.

It’s a pretty sure bet that the VAWA won’t garner much Republican support, methinks, especially if transwomen are included, as they should be.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

