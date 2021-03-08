Celebrating International Women's Day

March 8 is International Women's Day and here at C&L we celebrate all those courageous women that have fought through adversity for gender equality and helped, even in some small way to make this a better world.

President Biden signed two Executive Orders promoting gender equality.

President Biden marked International Women's Day on Monday by signing two executive orders geared toward promoting gender equity, both in the United States and around the world. In a statement, Biden said: "In our nation, as in all nations, women have fought for justice, shattered barriers, built and sustained economies, carried communities through times of crisis, and served with dignity and resolve. Too often, they have done so while being denied the freedom, full participation, and equal opportunity all women are due."

I personally want to thank Karoli Kuns, Fran Langum, Heather, Susie Madrak, Aliza Worthington, Jean, Kathy, Newshound Ellen, Nicole, Red, and every other woman who has contributed to C&L and helped make our website and this country a much better place.

Much love.

Happy international women’s day to all the strong amazing women out there!! Whether it’ll be those I watch on tv. The ones I know here on twitter. My friends family and co workers. And most importantly the love of my life ❤️ never stop doing what u do #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/sbIuFO2Hmi — Joshua Baigent (@JBaigent91) March 8, 2021

