Celebrating International Women's Day

March 8 is International Women's Day and here at C&L we celebrate all those courageous women that have fought through adversity for gender equality and helped, even in some small way to make this a better world.
President Biden signed two Executive Orders promoting gender equality.
I personally want to thank Karoli Kuns, Fran Langum, Heather, Susie Madrak, Aliza Worthington, Jean, Kathy, Newshound Ellen, Nicole, Red, and every other woman who has contributed to C&L and helped make our website and this country a much better place.
Much love.
OPEN THREAD BELOW...