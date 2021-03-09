Burger King Gets Burnt After Misogynistic Tweet On Women's Day

Burger King got rightfully flamed after a misogynistic tweet on International Women's Day:

On Monday, which is also International Women's Day, the Twitter account for Burger King UK tweeted "Women belong in the kitchen." In a series of subsequent threaded tweets, the fast food giant pointed out the lack of female chefs in the restaurant business. "If they want to, of course," reads a follow-up from Burger King UK. "Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career."

Even after issuing an apology, Burger King ended up deleting the offensive tweet, because comments were getting to be "abusive":

We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

I just wonder if their social media guy was simply fired or more appropriately, demoted to kitchen duty.