Burger King Gets Burnt After Misogynistic Tweet On Women's Day

Burger King gets severely flame broiled after tweeting that "women belong in the kitchen."
By Chris capper Li...
Image from: Twitter

Burger King got rightfully flamed after a misogynistic tweet on International Women's Day:

On Monday, which is also International Women's Day, the Twitter account for Burger King UK tweeted "Women belong in the kitchen."

In a series of subsequent threaded tweets, the fast food giant pointed out the lack of female chefs in the restaurant business.

"If they want to, of course," reads a follow-up from Burger King UK. "Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career."

Even after issuing an apology, Burger King ended up deleting the offensive tweet, because comments were getting to be "abusive":

I just wonder if their social media guy was simply fired or more appropriately, demoted to kitchen duty.

