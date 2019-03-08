Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Paul Manafort Gets Unusually Sympathetic Sentence, And Other News

It's not that Paul Manafort was give an unreasonably short sentence. It's that other convicted people get so much more, for so much less.
By Susie Madrak

Happy International Women's Day!

Paulie Walnuts went to jail, but it's not over yet. He also gets sentenced in D.C. next week:

This is a fake. But it's still funny:

And finally, because life is hard and waiting for Mueller is stressful, A BABY KANGAROO!!!

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.