Paul Manafort Gets Unusually Sympathetic Sentence, And Other News

Happy International Women's Day!

Paulie Walnuts went to jail, but it's not over yet. He also gets sentenced in D.C. next week:

While Paul Manafort just received a less than 4 year prison sentence for massive financial fraud, I have a client serving 3 and a half to 7 years in prison for stealing laundry detergent from a drug store. pic.twitter.com/I38uq9WkXK — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) March 8, 2019

"Prosecutors never put all of their evidence into an indictment," said Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney in Alabama. "Just because this indictment doesn't slap you in the face with a conspiracy doesn't mean Mueller doesn't have that evidence." https://t.co/j7Q63vtiRC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 27, 2019

I don't actually have any investment in Paul Manafort spending more than 4 years in prison. He's 69 and that's going to be brutal.



In fact, downward sentencing departures THROUGHOUT THE SYSTEM would be great! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 8, 2019

I'm ok with Manafort's light sentencing only if he's then extradited to Ukraine to be prosecuted for his role in Yanukovych's murderous & corrupt regime. He served Putin's will there and in the US. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) March 8, 2019

Judge Ellis is white. Manafort is white. Bill Jefferson is black. https://t.co/QULUG5q9PX — Reader Adrift (@ReaderAdrift) March 8, 2019

After the sentencing, Manafort’s lawyer said Manafort never colluded with any “Russian government official.“ Note the parsing. Per filings in the case, Manafort schemed with Konstantin Kilimnik, an alleged Russian intelligence associate, at the behest of a Putin-linked oligarch! — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 8, 2019

Manafort gets less prison time than the lady who accidentally voted — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 7, 2019

The official position of the Congressional Democratic party is that there should be a basic income for children. This is a BFD. https://t.co/rum3Gu3TbC — Dylan Matthews (@dylanmatt) March 6, 2019

.@JoaquinCastrotx said after the House Intel Committee meeting with Cohen, he thinks “more indictments to come, I think that the information leads me to believe members of the President's family could be in legal jeopardy."https://t.co/zZ4tgLj6lS

Watching my friend, @RepDebHaaland, become the first Native American woman to sit in the Speaker’s chair and preside over the House Floor. #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/oTxJTAU4AT — Congresswoman Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) March 7, 2019

Lost in all the Ilhan Omar drama, & with the passage of today’s anti-hate resolution: a similar resolution condemning Islamophobia in 2016 - when the GOP had control of the House - never even got out of subcommittee. https://t.co/OQpyEFrGJA — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) March 8, 2019

Disney Heiress @abigaildisney calls for higher taxes on the wealthy: "We do not have a society structured around fairness." #wealthtaxdebate pic.twitter.com/AKiJoeVlPw — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 7, 2019

BREAKING: In response to Q at @yalelawsch how Dems should respond to GOP “going low”,@EricHolder said if he were President & had Dem majority in Congress, he would "seriously consider adding two seats to the Supreme Court to make up for @senatemajldr powergrabbing antics." — Pack The Courts (@PackSCOTUS) March 7, 2019

So Trump refuses to hand over Kushner security clearance docs?



New reporting claims in Oct, House Oversight Committee obtained leaked documents that detail the entire process.



Let's hope this is accurate & that Ivanka docs were included in leak. https://t.co/4aK67ezOSq — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) March 8, 2019

A simple message to the world from every woman ever. 👊#IWD2019pic.twitter.com/tpm3W4ws7t — BBC One (@BBCOne) March 8, 2019

Maxine Waters hammers @CFPB Director on the racist comments made by Eric Blankenstein, who is somehow STILL EMPLOYED https://t.co/s6UfT3Ceqj — Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) March 7, 2019

OMG. I want to give this woman, Arkansas State Senator Stéphanie Flowers, the biggest hug. I wish more people were as fired up and passionate as she is about gun violence prevention. She’s not afraid of the @NRA; she’s afraid of more gun deaths. https://t.co/BrGAKRBMEN pic.twitter.com/hmR2UJNjTz — Khary Penebaker, Fx (@kharyp) March 8, 2019

Trump's new science adviser says it's not his job to correct the president on climate change https://t.co/Moe39RiN8e via @vicenews — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) March 8, 2019

Question: "Can you tell us what is next for you?"



Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: "No. Actually, I can tell you that what's next for me is a period of unemployment." pic.twitter.com/45zOZWdMLc — The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2019

“Trump’s allies are laying the groundwork for a spin war over whatever findings by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III are reported to Congress”https://t.co/zt9KJm3r4j — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 8, 2019

In stiff-arming Fox News, Democrats get one big thing right | By: Greg Sargent https://t.co/CkHafeZpK7 — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) March 8, 2019

John Kelly: “They’re overwhelmingly not criminals. They’re people coming up here for economic purposes. I don’t blame them for that.” https://t.co/ReSvkv2LVe — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) March 7, 2019

⁦Scoop: @realDonaldTrump⁩ wants other countries to pay what the White House calls “Cost Plus 50” to host US troops: the full price, plus 50% extra for the privilege. https://t.co/ov2vvmXURF — Nicholas Wadhams (@nwadhams) March 8, 2019

Pentagon may tap military pay, pensions for border wall https://t.co/Wh7zVcIKz5 — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) March 7, 2019

Happy #InternationalWomensDay To celebrate take a spin through the @WNYC archives and its collection of powerful women's voices over the years: https://t.co/y92WvkuXbR — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) March 8, 2019

This is a fake. But it's still funny:

report cards are in ... pic.twitter.com/Ow7nSPLEzn — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 8, 2019

A new report finds that using humor in the workplace raises the status of male employees but has the opposite effect for women. https://t.co/luQWd19VL7 — Tracy Chou 👩🏻‍💻 (@triketora) March 7, 2019

So will history record this as "The Battle at the White House" or "The Battle of Mar a Lago"? This guy will not go quietly into the night. https://t.co/5ogRcQBh93 — Left Of Main Street (@LeftOfMainSt) March 8, 2019

This Administration will do everything it can to try to illegally maintain its power. We MUST have a fair Census in 2020. The Census effort is an issue we must all focus on. https://t.co/ePY2T4R5qH — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 7, 2019

And finally, because life is hard and waiting for Mueller is stressful, A BABY KANGAROO!!!