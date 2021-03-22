Biden's 'Pup' Major Being Trained, Did Not Break Skin In Bite Incident

You can cancel culture the recent freak out over Joe Biden's dog, Major.

At the end of Joe Biden's interview this weekend with George Stephanopoulos, the two discussed the "biting incident" that captivated the desperate-for-a-scandal White House Correspondents recently.

It appeared that the younger of Biden's two German Shepherds, Major, had perhaps bitten a security officer and he was being banished to Delaware as a result.

President Biden corrected the record.

Major is getting used to life in the White House, where there are security guards at every door.

"I guess what surprised me is the White House itself, living there. Every door you turn to, there's a guy there in a black jacket," Biden said. "You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all. And he moves to protect. But he's a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him. He just -- all he does is lick them and wag his tail."

Biden also noted that Major's trip to Delaware had been pre-arranged based on the First Family's travel plans, and that Major is undergoing training in Delaware, presumably to learn to expect security details around every door.