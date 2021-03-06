Capitol Hill Rioter Who Attacked Police With Fire Extinguisher Identified By Online Sleuths

One of the odder and more disquieting things about the Capitol Hill riot has been that the perpetrators are more often than not identified by online sleuths who are pouring over the thousands of images of that day or by tips. Many of them use the hashtag #SeditionHunters on Twitter. And only then after investigating these tips do the FBI step in and make the arrests. This fellow who allegedly attacked police with a fire extinguisher remains at large. He has not been arrested yet.

Source: New York Post

A US Capitol rioter who allegedly assaulted police with a fire extinguisher says President Biden wants to “vilify the patriots” who breached the building, according to a report that revealed his identity Friday.

Robert Scott Palmer, 53, was allegedly captured on camera spraying officers at close range then throwing the emptied canister at them while wearing an easy-to-spot American flag jacket on Jan. 6, the Huffington Post reported.

Reached by phone, the Florida father — who runs a cleaning business and has a criminal record — griped that cops at the Capitol launched crowd-control munition at him for no good reason, according to the outlet.

He then claimed that the Biden administration is unfairly targeting patriots in its effort to find and arrest rioters.

“I’m just going about it and letting them make the mistakes that they want and ruin the country as they want, and I’m just trying to live my life right now,” he said before becoming agitated. “I’m just going to just leave it like that. I’m not getting myself any — not deeper, ’cause I didn’t do anything wrong — but I’m not involving myself anymore.”