Chris Wallace Nails Manchin For Enjoying His 'Position Of Power A Little Too Much'

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for enjoying his "position of power a little too much."
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for enjoying his "position of power a little too much."

During an interview on Fox News, Wallace noted that Manchin had become a key vote when it comes to preventing Democratic nominations and legislation from moving forward in the Senate.

"Do you like being the most powerful member of Congress, the swing vote in a 50/50 senate? Do you like that, sir?" Wallace asked.

"No, I do not and I did not lobby for this, did not seek it out," Manchin insisted.

Wallace pointed out that Manchin has been pivotal in killing Democratic initiatives, including the $15 per hour minimum wage, reforming the filibuster and increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court.

"You are on four Sunday shows today... Are you enjoying your position of power maybe a little too much?" Wallace wondered.

"I sure hope not," Manchin insisted. "Oh, my goodness. That would be horrible. That's not -- no. I want to make sure people understand. I am in that common-sense middle. That's who I am."

Manchin went on to say that he would work to prevent significant filibuster reform.

"I'd make it harder to get rid of the filibuster," he explained. "I'm supporting the filibuster. I'm going to continue to support the filibuster. It think it defines who we are as a Senate. I'll make it harder to get rid of it but it should be painful if you want to use it."

