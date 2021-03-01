CNN Host: Donald Is The 'Everlasting Gobstopper' Of Lies

CNN host Brianna Keilar on Monday dismantled former President Donald Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Keilar began her remarks by describing CPAC as "candy for conspiracy theorist headlined this past weekend by the Everlasting Gobstopper of lies himself, former President Donald Trump."

After playing a clip of Trump claiming that Republicans had been doing "a lot of winning," Keilar noted that former president's claim is a "straight-up lie."

"Republicans lost the presidential election, they lost control of the Senate, they still don't control the House," the CNN host explained. "Donald Trump lost the popular vote twice. The House impeached him twice, though he was acquitted both times in the Senate. Twitter and Facebook banned him after he incited the insurrection on Jan. 6."

Keilar topped it off by pointing out that Trump and his allies have lost nearly 60 court cases challenging the results of the 2020 election.

The CNN host went on to observe that Trump's CPAC speech "does not play like somebody who's worried about inciting another insurrection."

Keilar said that at another point in the speech, Trump sounded "like a mob boss reading his enemies list."

"He knows what he's doing when he singles out Republicans who put their country before him," she explained. "He did it on Jan. 6. Trump told his followers where to go, lying to them that he would be there with them and then he turned the opposite direction and retired to the comfort of the White House to watch it all go down on TV."

Keilar added: "The only difference is this time he's returning to the comfort of Mar-a-Lago."