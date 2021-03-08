Tom Cotton 'Forgot' He Voted For Prisoners To Get Checks

After trying to sabotage the 1.9 trillion Covid relief bill over the weekend, Republicans are now lying about issues that they themselves had voted for under Donald Trump.

Typical Republican hypocrisy that depends on the short attention span of the Fox News viewer. Sad!

Good luck turning people against the wildly popular American Rescue Act, fellas.

On Sunday's Meet The Press, Sen. Barrasso claimed that prisoners and undocumented workers were receiving stimulus fund from the COVID bill.

This, with this bill, they're going to people in prison, they're going to people who are illegal immigrants, they're going to people who make much more money than you would expect people to actually need relief or help at this point.

A person needs a Social Security number to receive monies, so we rate this statement as "A Lie" from Sen. Barrasso.

This is a new bogus talking point coming from the #QOP.

This morning on Fox News, Sen. Cotton said, "Look how crazy some of the Democratic ideas are."

He continued, "They had a chance on Saturday to stop checks from going to prisoners. From going to the Boston bomber for instance and on that vote they declined."

USA Today reported in October of 2020, "The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was designed to help struggling Americans as their livelihoods were ravaged by the public health crisis. The legislation Congress passed authorized payments of up to $1,200 per person during the pandemic. The $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package, signed into law by President Donald Trump, did not exclude jail or prison inmates from receiving the aid.



Sen. Cotton unceremoniously omitted the fact that he voted to give stimulus and Covid relief to prisoners and the Boston bomber twice under Donald Trump.

Cotton, the xenophobe, also is angry because Democrats wanted to include all of the American cities in the America rescue plan as opposed to excluding what he considers to be "sanctuary cities."

Does Tom Cotton realize that there are Republicans in those cities who love the idea of getting a check?

Republicans like Cotton and his Fox News enablers are the people splitting this country in half by trying to pit "Blue States versus Red States" during a national health crisis.

The dutiful Ainsley Earhardt said Dylan Roof, who murdered African-Americans in their church will also receive a check.

Roof also received a check from Trump but you wouldn't know it from these right-wing propaganda liars because they not only offer disinformation. They also offer up no-information to their viewers.

Sen. Cotton said every prisoner in the United States that has tax forms filed is eligible for a check under this bill.

The same format applied to every prisoner under Trump.

And Cotton voted for those checks.

Prisoners and their families still are American citizens.

NBC's Medhi Hasan was quick to point this out also.