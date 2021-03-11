GOP Senator Ripped For Taking Credit For Part Of Biden's Stimulus Bill...That He Voted Against

Wicker's utter shamelessness was greeted by several disgusted hashtags on Twitter yesterday, such as #YouVotedAgainst, #YouVotedNo, #GOPHyprocrisy, and so on. Thousands of tweets had Wicker trending at #1 in the United States. People are just tired of this shit.

Wicker's tweet got the ratio it deserved, with over 33,000 overwhelmingly negative comments.

Source: New York Times

Before the House gave final approval to a $1.9 trillion stimulus package on Wednesday without any Republican support, Speaker Nancy Pelosi admonished Republicans for their opposition to the measure, declaring, “It’s typical that they vote no and take the dough.” As if to make her point, Senator Roger Wicker, Republican of Mississippi, tweeted approvingly just hours after the bill passed about the $28.6 billion included for “targeted relief” for restaurants. His post did not mention that he had voted no. “I’m not going to vote for $1.9 trillion just because it has a couple of good provisions,” he later told reporters. Mr. Wicker’s post received an unwelcome reception on Twitter, prompting thousands of responses, many of them pointing out that he had voted against the measure, known as the American Rescue Plan.

Independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief.



This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.https://t.co/Ob4pRb9Xh4 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) March 10, 2021

The reviews were not kind.

Seriously? Seriously?! Y’all have no damn shame!



Senator, YOU voted against the bill!



Sorry, but that dog won’t hunt! #AmericanRescuePlan https://t.co/X0hPOnhxi8 — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 10, 2021

Taking credit where credit is NOT due. pic.twitter.com/KqNlpzGV5d — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) March 11, 2021

Have you no shame? You voted against it! — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 10, 2021

You voted against it. Are you seriously touting what’s in a bill you voted against? — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 11, 2021

But the people Wicker and his kind really represent 💛'd it, of course. Lobbyists.