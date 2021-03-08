Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

American Rescue Act Brings Back Government For The People

Morning Joe's segment shows that Biden wants the government to help average Americans and Main Street. It's a very strong contrast to the Trump tax cuts which went to the top .01%.
By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

"The most extraordinary piece of legislation that I've seen in a very long time."

That's the reaction of economic analyst Steven Rattner on Morning Joe this morning.

Rattner showed several charts contrasting Biden's bill to Trump's tax cuts. "These pieces of legislation are almost the same size of $1.9 trillion," said Rattner.

The difference between which set of Americans the legislation helps, however, is stark.

Rattner called this "the most dramatic shift in philosophy of government" in 80 years, comparing it to FDR's approach to government after the Hoover administration.

RATTNER: You can see the dramatic skewing and who is helped and who is helped more and who is helped less between these two bills. ...This is what is estimated the American Rescue Plan will do: cut poverty by a third. We have never done anything like that in our entire history in one year. Cut child poverty by more than half. Bring poverty down to just over 8%. ...It will make good on Biden's campaign promise that he will be focused on people in need toward the bottom. It is a dramatic piece of legislation. It may be too large for some of us. Could have been done in a more targeted fashion. But you can't mistake the enormous impact of this bill and the contrast to the last administration.

As Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted in response to Rattner's charts, "Elections have consequences."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team