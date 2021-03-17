Politics
Florida Man Versus Florida Man

A Florida man, upset at Trump and his misadministration, threw a smoke bomb at Mar-A-Largo.
Image from: Joe Raedle - Getty Images

A Florida man, Paul Rawls, Jr., was ticked off because he wasn't one of the first to get his money from the COVID Relief package, so he threw a smoke bomb at Mar-A-Lago:

A Florida man upset with former President Donald Trump's administration was arrested on Sunday for throwing a smoke bomb at Mar-a-Lago, the former president's residence.

Stimulus checks started going out over the weekend as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package and not receiving one reportedly irked Paul Rawls Jr., a West Palm Beach resident. While driving by the former president's home, he threw a smoke bomb out of the window and later admitted to it during a conversation with Palm Beach detective Christopher Barber.

"Rawls spoke of his financial struggles and disdain for the former administration because he has not received his stimulus check from the government this weekend," Rawls reportedly told Barber, according to an affidavit.

[...]

During a search of his vehicle, officers found four additional white smoke devices, four flares, a 12-foot handheld expandable hook, black glove, nylon rope and nine smoke bombs. Rawls was arrested on Sunday and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and throwing a destructive device.

In a way, it seems rather appropriate, since Trump's entire agenda, regardless of the issue, was a smoke and mirror stunt.

Although more appropriate would have been a stink bomb.

