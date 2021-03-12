Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Florida Woman Admits The Capitol Riot Was '99% MAGA'

“We broke a few windows, sure but we were a peaceful protest occupying the people’s property,” Corrine Lee Montoni wrote of the January 6th riot which left 5 dead and more than 140 police injured.
By Ed Scarce

A "peaceful protest" attended by people in riot gear who would later storm the Capitol in an attack which would leave 5 dead and 140 police officers injured. Montoni would later tell a Facebook contact, "HaHa yeah it was so fun! But they did pepper spray us." And also wrote, "Storming the Capitol to take back our country from traitors! This is OUR HOUSEEEE!" and "FUCK TRAITORS!"

Source: WFLA

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Polk County woman, charged in the Jan. 6 sacking of the U.S. Capitol, called the insurrection a “peaceful protest” in social media posts the day of the assault that killed five people and injured 140 others, according to a court document.

Corinne Lee Montoni, 31, of Lakeland, was arrested Tuesday morning at her home and now faces federal charges for obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

She is the 25th Floridian charged in connection with the attack that disrupted a congressional hearing to certify the Electoral College count for the 2020 Presidential Election.

And here's what she wrote on social media:

“We broke a few windows, sure but we were a peaceful protest occupying the people’s property,” she wrote.

Montoni added, “Trump is our leader. This is not over yet.”

“January 6th is the day to keep an eye on and if that doesn’t work,” she wrote. “We will be back in D.C. on the 20th [the day of the Presidential inauguration] letting the world know we REJECT progressive liberalism.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team