Schumer Blasts GQP: 'Shame On Them' Disenfranchising Voters

Chuck Schumer comes out swinging against Republicans, who have swallowed Trump's Big Lie and are using it to disenfranchise voters in dozens of states.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
During today's Senate hearing on HR1, the new voting rights legislation, Majority Leader Schumer used his time to call out Republicans in state legislatures for trying to disenfranchise as many voters as possible.

Sen. Schumer said, " In the wake of the November elections, one of the safest in history, Republican-led state legislatures have seized on the former president's [Trump] big lie, that the election was stolen and introduced more than 250 bills in 43 states, to disenfranchise voting under the guise, the guise of election integrity."

"Instead of doing what you should be doing when you lose an election in a democracy, attempting to win over those voters in the next election, Republicans instead are trying to disenfranchise those voters. Shame on them."

Schumer discussed the various attempts of Republican state legislatures to tamp down voting rights and access to vote by mail and other legal means.

Schumer noted the FACT that there is virtually no indication of voter fraud.

"This is one of the most despicable things I've seen in all my years!" Schumer said.

"Shame, shame, shame!"

If only Republicans had any.

The QOP and RepublicAnons have no legislative agenda, no morality, and no conscience.

Their entire platform is to "own the libs", by impinging on the right of Americans to vote.

