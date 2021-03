Green Eagle: The Atlanta killer was shaped by a corrupt and evil institution.

Horizons: "Because you don't cheat somebody you can beat in a fair fight."

Rosa Rubicondior: Biden is a sinner and Harris is Jezebel, so sayeth the prophet of the Lord.

Mock Paper Scissors: Amazon plumbs new depths of evil.

Bonus link: Using bitcoin allows an exhilarating freedom from regulation.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!