Montana Senator Longs For Good Old Days When Meth Was Homegrown

Republicans are down at the border with Mexico, bemoaning illegal immigration and generally trying to find something to divert the public's attention from Biden's popular stimulus programs, as well as a vaccine program that seems to be going gangbusters. In a 19-member group of nincompoops like Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, John Cornyn, etc it's pretty hard to stand out for foolish things to say, but Montana's Steve Daines accomplished that yesterday with this gem.

Montana Senator Steve Daines is the latest victim of the Twitter troll brigade. A 22-second video of the Senator's comments at the southern border has now gone viral, leading many to hilariously troll him for 'missing' Montana meth. Daines told the maskless crowd around him, "Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel." It's unclear what he was trying to say, but it is probably something to do with illegal immigration. Whatever the original purpose of his statement was – was, however, lost on social media users who ripped into Daines for these comments. Most users saw the funny side, trolling Daines about the death of the local drug manufacturing industry. Here's the clip, as uploaded by NBC's national political reporter Sahil Kapur.

Sen. Steve Daines: “Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.” pic.twitter.com/Xtu1geaVxJ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 26, 2021

My dad was a meth farmer, and his dad was a meth farmer, and thanks to cheap imports last year they had to declare bankruptcy and sell the meth farm. — Erin Zero Republicans Ryan (@morninggloria) March 27, 2021

My father worked for the same meth lab for 30 years until the company outsourced production to Mexico - just to increase profits for the shareholders on Wall Street. Now all the downtown stores are boarded up... — dave (@BigDaveo1) March 26, 2021

International Brotherhood of Meth Workers standing strong, standing united. Bring our jobs home! — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 26, 2021

Folks, please use meth thats Made in America! Even though the quality sucks



- A grownass US Senator — Look here, Jack (@realworldrj) March 26, 2021