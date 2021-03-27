Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Montana Senator Longs For Good Old Days When Meth Was Homegrown

"Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel," said Montana Senator Steve Daines.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Republicans are down at the border with Mexico, bemoaning illegal immigration and generally trying to find something to divert the public's attention from Biden's popular stimulus programs, as well as a vaccine program that seems to be going gangbusters. In a 19-member group of nincompoops like Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, John Cornyn, etc it's pretty hard to stand out for foolish things to say, but Montana's Steve Daines accomplished that yesterday with this gem.

Source: MEAWW

Montana Senator Steve Daines is the latest victim of the Twitter troll brigade. A 22-second video of the Senator's comments at the southern border has now gone viral, leading many to hilariously troll him for 'missing' Montana meth.

Daines told the maskless crowd around him, "Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel." It's unclear what he was trying to say, but it is probably something to do with illegal immigration.

Whatever the original purpose of his statement was – was, however, lost on social media users who ripped into Daines for these comments. Most users saw the funny side, trolling Daines about the death of the local drug manufacturing industry. Here's the clip, as uploaded by NBC's national political reporter Sahil Kapur.

(Actually upped by The Recount.)

The reactions were predictably amusing.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team