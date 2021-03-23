Politics
Olbermann Cusses Out GOP, Media Over Fake Border 'Crisis'

This is the G*dd*mmed United States of America!
By Frances Langum

Not to promote smoking, but you will need a CIGARETTE after you watch this video. Dayum!

Rogue commentator Keith Olbermann has had it with the nonsense from the media and the Republican Party that refugee children crossing the border is somehow a "crisis."

The children are crossing the border LEGALLY to seek LEGAL asylum and it is not a crisis any more than it was nine months ago when the numbers of people seeing legal asylum started to peak. Trump's racist and xenophobic policies to keep legal asylum seekers on the Mexico side of the border was based on the racism that any brown child crossing into the United States of America is a threat. To what? White nationalism, that's what.

Olbermann addresses his short video to two groups: "all the Republican jackasses squealing about a non-existent security crisis" and "all the network pretend news hosts leaving their brains in bought-and-paid-for neutral and promoting a presidential crisis that they hope will happen if only they can keep saying it is."

Points off, Keith, for not mentioning Chuck Todd by name.

Olbermann knows this whole story is BS. It's BS because none of those pushing the "crisis" meme are the least bit interested in finding an answer for these children crossing into the US.

"From all of them I have yet to hear one question answered: "What is it that all of you want us to DO with the child refugees fleeing murder in their homelands fleeing to us and begging us for our help?"

Olbermann goes on to directly address Kevin McCarthy, Ted "Cancun" Cruz, and former and disgraced White House Surgeon and (of course) Fox News commentator Ronnie Jackson.

"The Republicans don't give a sh*t about these kids, Their solution is to hell with them."

KEITH OLBERMANN: This is the God damned United States of America and those are children in trouble and their numbers spiked not last week but last year up 690% in the last nine months under Trump. They are asking us for asylum. They are asking us to keep them from getting killed. They are asking us to be what this country has always been: mother of exiles. My great-great-grandfather came here because there was nowhere else for him to go. Joe Biden's great-great grandfather came here because there was nowhere else for him to go. Donald Trump's grandfather came here because there was nowhere else for him to go.

That border destabilized by Trump's xenophobia must be fixed, The well-intentioned but now malfunctioning care for these kids must be fixed.

But most importantly these children must be welcomed here.

This is the goddamned United States of America.

We are great because of people who came here, because there was nowhere else for them to go. "Give me your tired, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore, send these the homeless tempest-tossed to me."

This question is the crisis:

Are we still Americans here or are we a nation of goddamned stinking Trumps?

