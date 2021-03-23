Olbermann Cusses Out GOP, Media Over Fake Border 'Crisis'

Not to promote smoking, but you will need a CIGARETTE after you watch this video. Dayum!

Rogue commentator Keith Olbermann has had it with the nonsense from the media and the Republican Party that refugee children crossing the border is somehow a "crisis."

The children are crossing the border LEGALLY to seek LEGAL asylum and it is not a crisis any more than it was nine months ago when the numbers of people seeing legal asylum started to peak. Trump's racist and xenophobic policies to keep legal asylum seekers on the Mexico side of the border was based on the racism that any brown child crossing into the United States of America is a threat. To what? White nationalism, that's what.

Olbermann addresses his short video to two groups: "all the Republican jackasses squealing about a non-existent security crisis" and "all the network pretend news hosts leaving their brains in bought-and-paid-for neutral and promoting a presidential crisis that they hope will happen if only they can keep saying it is."

Points off, Keith, for not mentioning Chuck Todd by name.

Olbermann knows this whole story is BS. It's BS because none of those pushing the "crisis" meme are the least bit interested in finding an answer for these children crossing into the US.

"From all of them I have yet to hear one question answered: "What is it that all of you want us to DO with the child refugees fleeing murder in their homelands fleeing to us and begging us for our help?"

Olbermann goes on to directly address Kevin McCarthy, Ted "Cancun" Cruz, and former and disgraced White House Surgeon and (of course) Fox News commentator Ronnie Jackson.

"The Republicans don't give a sh*t about these kids, Their solution is to hell with them."