'When Babies Get Jobs They Can Have Stimulus Money!' Said No Rational Human Ever

Babies do not work, therefore they do not deserve stimulus money to pay for their needs, says an angry reader of a Washington Post column praising the support the American Rescue Plan included for children.
By Red Painter
Catherine Rampell's column in the Washington Post about the long term positive effects of the American Rescue Plan on the country's most vulnerable — children — REALLY pissed readers off. From blaming the parents for their own bad choices, to insinuating that not all kids need help, it was shocking to see the hate being thrown at innocent kids. But one reader really took the cake:

Yes, because kids have never worked (because THEY ARE KIDS), they do not need stimulus money. Obviously, not working means they do not need shelter, clothing, food or medical care. They are immune from those needs. Or their parents can simply write it off and say "sorry, they don't work...they are free."

Naturally, Twitter had a field day.

Get it together, babies. We cannot support you forever. 5, 6 years tops. Then it's time to get to the factory for those 9 hour days. Wait, we outlawed that decades ago. Sorry Mr. Getoffmylawn Republican "Pro"-Lifer Who Hates Kids.

