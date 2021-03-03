Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Texas Governor Wants To Change The Subject From Frozen People To FREEDOM!

That's why Gov. Greg Abbott has just recklessly lifted coronavirus restrictions.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Morning Joe was wondering why Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference yesterday seemed so familiar.

It is now time to open Texas 100%. Every business that wants to be open should be open. Everyone who wants to work should have that opportunity. Texans have mastered the daily habits to avoid getting covid.

"I have heard this before. Where have I heard this before?" Joe Scarborough asked. Then they rolled the famous clip from "Jaws":

I'm pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have, in fact, caught and killed a large predator that supposedly injured some bathers. But as you see, it's a beautiful day, the beaches are open and people are having a wonderful time, and Amity, as you know, means friendship.

"Yeah. Willie, there are so many things that Republicans do that make them the party of gestures. This could be of course a deadly gesture, but Greg Abbott understands, I hope, that we understand he is doing this and putting peoples' lives in danger because he's trying to move past a crisis of his making where people died," Scarborough said.

"They froze to death. They didn't have drinking water for weeks. He's trying to change the subject when he knows if he just waits a month, the way vaccines are rolling out, he would be able to make that announcement safely. But we learned from CPAC that the people that acted most recklessly are the ones that are the most rewarded."

"Yeah. That's the frustration," Willie Geist said.

"Public health experts say, wait, we're this close to the finish line. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer every day. Why now? In fact, two days ago, the CDC expressed public concern about states at this moment rolling back things like mask mandates and minimum capacities in restaurants, just because we are getting the vaccine out to people now. Johnson & Johnson just added as a third weapon in this fight against coronavirus.

"And so you heard the exasperation from CDC officials and public health experts yesterday, saying, 'Why now, Texas? Give yourself even a month and it would better than now than to just throw the doors of the state wide open. And to put it on the people individually, which I guess is the point of this, which they said is to restore freedom. If you want to wear masks, if you think that's best for you and your family, wear one, but we're not going to mandate it, says the governor of Texas."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team