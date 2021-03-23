TikTok Funny: PartyShirt Goes On A Scavenger Hunt

Last week I introduced readers to my newest favorite social media account, PartyShirt from TikTok. In addition to their music and addictive "Fact or Cap" videos, they are expanding their YouTube channel to not only share more of their crazy lives, but to connect more with fans and followers.

Over the weekend they went on an insane two-hour scavenger hunt in Los Angeles, battling another team. They had to complete 8 challenges in order to win - and the prize was not only bragging rights, but a crazy shopping spree at a local sneaker shop.

The video is about 6 minutes of fast moving clips and it is absolutely hilarious. You will miss your 20's and laugh hysterically at the lengths these guys go to for this win. I have watched it 3 times already and still can't stop laughing.

Enjoy!