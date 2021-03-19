The Unbearable Hypocrisy Of Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio is concerned.

The increase in violence against Asian-Americans is alarming, vile & un-American. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 17, 2021

That would be this Marco Rubio:

No reason to believe the #coronavirus is “contained” in #China. The numbers they are releasing are fake. Their primary goal isn’t addressing the virus,it’s their global image. We have no idea what the true numbers are but they are without a doubt higher than what they admit to. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 22, 2020

Sen. Marco Rubio on China's coronavirus disinformation campaign: They were worried about their image https://t.co/LCO9HxLHeO @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 — All American Girl (@AIIAmericanGirI) March 20, 2020

News that we’re number one in #CoronaVirus cases is a reminder of why recent measures are so necessary



But let’s keep it in perspective#China’s government lies & they imprisoned the population of an entire city by force



Keep focused on our fight against the virus



We will win pic.twitter.com/ApDoezc11m — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 26, 2020

#CoronaVirus could have been contained early on.



But the decision of #China’s Communist Party to actively prevent information about the virus from getting out early on not only cost an unknown number of people in China their lives,it allowed virus to spread throughout the world pic.twitter.com/1kFmSWFZWU — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 28, 2020

The Communist Party of #China lied and as a result #COVID19 virus spread to the U.S. & the entire world. https://t.co/7cB0UXc62L — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 1, 2020

Virtually every American was either laid off or has family members & friends who have.



I know AN ENTIRE IMMEDIATE FAMILY (husband,wife,two adult children & their 2 spouses) all laid off in last 72 hours.



But some people want to argue over what name we should use for the virus — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 20, 2020

Rubio doesn't say "China virus" or "kung flu" himself. He's just used the pandemic as an excuse to bash China every chance he can. And, of course, he fully backed a president who says "China virus" regularly, most recently in an interview on Fox last night. Rubio's appearance on that March 20, 2020, Hannity broadcast was followed by a segment featuring Karl Rove, who said, "This idea that calling it the Wuhan virus or the China virus is somehow or another racist is just ridiculous." Appearing as Hannity's guest between Rubio and Rove was Nigel Farage, who said, "So, you know, let's be clear -- this is the fault of China."

And now there's an uptick in anti-Asian racism, and Rubio is shocked, shocked.

Published with permission of No More Mr. Nice Blog