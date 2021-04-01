Politics
Wisconsin GOP Judges Rule State May Throw Open Doors To COVID-19

Wisconsin Republicans kowtow to wealthy donors and kill the face mask mandate.
For the last eight months of 2020, Wisconsin RepubliQAnons have not held one session to pass any laws regarding COVID relief or even mitigating steps to stem the pandemic. That doesn't mean, however, that they've been sitting around twiddling their thumbs. They spent the entire year fighting any actions taken by Democratic Governor Tony Evers to do what they willfully failed to do. Via the courts, they managed to have the stay-at-home orders negated and then the facemask mandate he issued declared null and void.

After Evers issued a new mask mandate, citing the changing nature of the virus, they again went to work fighting it. On Wednesday, the hyperpartisan Wisconsin Supreme Court not only struck down this order but also ruled that Evers could not issue any new health mandates without permission of the Republican controlled legislature.

Mehdi Hasan did a segment on MSNBC's All In with Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to discuss this and how it basically flew in the face of human decency and common sense. The ruling came as the mandate was due to expire in just five days and as new cases of COVID 19 started to spike again.

In this segment, it was also pointed out that the lawsuit was brought forth by big time Republican donor, Jere Fabick, who just so happened to donate the maximum amount to right wing Justice Rebecca Bradley. In most states, she would have recused herself, but the right wing justices decided long ago that this was now OK for them to rule on cases where there is an obvious conflict of interest.

This is all bad enough, but there's more. There's always more.

The Supreme Court not only ended the mask mandate, thereby endangering everyone's health and lives, they also endangered $50 million in federal food assistance, which was dependent on having an emergency order in place. For the RepublicANons, this must seem like a double win. Not only do they help increase the odds of people getting sick and/or dying, they get to starve a lot of people too.

I know, I know. Even though today is April Fools Day, this is sadly not a prank. Although I can't deny that not only are all Wisconsinites, but the entire country, are being played by these fools.

