Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

You Will Love Stacey Abrams' Answer About Donald 2024

Stacey Abrams should get a gold medal for her answer to James Corden.
By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Stacey Abrams knows how to answer a question about that failed president we just got rid of.

On Tuesday night's Late, Late Show with James Corden, the host asked Abrams about that guy's CPAC speech, where he hinted at a 2024 run.

"I don't care what that man does." said Abrams. "The film I produced, All In: The Fight for Democracy, is about how we can't be stymied by one person or one idea, that we have to be focused on our goals. And the goal of full inclusion in our democracy, means that we can't give the attention that a megalomaniacal narcissistic authoritarian failed president wants. The extent to which we focus our attention on him, and not on the people who need our help, we are doing exactly what he wants. And now I've given him thirty seconds more than I ever intended to."

Here's the trailer for Stacey Abram's movie, which is widely expected to receive an Oscar nomination this year:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team