Ben Shapiro Shows His Wood To The World

Honestly, every once in a while Ben Shapiro is just a gift. Mostly he's that twat who argued with his AP Chem teacher that he deserved a 100% instead of a 98% on the test. But today...today, friends, he is a gift.

how is this not satire? pic.twitter.com/iUBmPoWl6J — Piper Ramsey-Sumner (@cbfplr) April 22, 2021

What's this all about, you ask?

There. All better?

No. No, it makes exactly zero sense at all, and he thinks he is owning the libs by spending $3 on a pre-cut board at a store whose owner loves TraitorTrump.

Maybe, MAYBE if he'd come out of there wheeling $20,000 in appliances or riding mowers, it would have helped his point more. But Ben Shapiro, whose net worth is upwards of $25 million, spending approximately three bucks at Home Depot on a BOARD that he'll probably have someone cut in half so he can stack them and use as a booster seat isn't exactly what one would call activism.

The real gift, of course, was the reaction from the Twitterverse.

“Honey, I will be down in my workshop doing lumber things.”



“You don’t have a workshop. And that’s just a shelf.” — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 22, 2021

“Yes. Hello. I would like one wood please.” — Keith Ashline (@KeithAshline) April 22, 2021

I've bought a lot of wood in my day. I have never had a cashier at any hardware store or lumber yard put a board in a bag. Ever. — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) April 22, 2021

Ben’s wife will be so happy to see actual wood. — Rebekah Sanderlin (@rsanderlin) April 22, 2021

Shapiro: I represent blue collar conservative America



Also Shapiro: I'll take one slice of wood, please!



Also, Also Shapiro: Wait, you're going to bag that for me, right? — JamesLacey (@jameslacey) April 22, 2021

You've heard of elf on a shelf? pic.twitter.com/oQxsQG9e4s — The Møøse that Røared 🦌 (@themoosespeaks) April 22, 2021

Ben Shapiro spent $2.50 at Home Depot to accidentally own himself instead of the libs. https://t.co/9yE5tLy63S — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 22, 2021

With that magnificent piece of wood he could make a lifesize silhouette of himself — I’m Exhausted (@gregbeau44) April 22, 2021

I know what he can do with it pic.twitter.com/d7vKdSHpnB — BoloTitan: Fully Vaccinated! 🏳️‍🌈 (@bolotitan) April 22, 2021