Ben Shapiro Shows His Wood To The World

I mean, if this is how Shapiro chooses to "protest," who are we to judge?
By Aliza Worthington
People.

Honestly, every once in a while Ben Shapiro is just a gift. Mostly he's that twat who argued with his AP Chem teacher that he deserved a 100% instead of a 98% on the test. But today...today, friends, he is a gift.

What's this all about, you ask?

There. All better?

No. No, it makes exactly zero sense at all, and he thinks he is owning the libs by spending $3 on a pre-cut board at a store whose owner loves TraitorTrump.

Maybe, MAYBE if he'd come out of there wheeling $20,000 in appliances or riding mowers, it would have helped his point more. But Ben Shapiro, whose net worth is upwards of $25 million, spending approximately three bucks at Home Depot on a BOARD that he'll probably have someone cut in half so he can stack them and use as a booster seat isn't exactly what one would call activism.

The real gift, of course, was the reaction from the Twitterverse.

