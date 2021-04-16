Bernie Sanders Gives Thumbs Down To Rashida Tlaib's Call To End Policing

Bernie Sanders told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he disagrees with Rep. Rashida Tlaib call to disband all policing in the country after the shooting of Daunte Wright.

It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist.



Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder.



No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

After reading Tlaib's tweet, Blitzer asked Bernie straight out if he agreed with the Congresswoman.

"No, I don't," Sanders replied. "I think what we need to do is understand that there needs to be major major police reforms all across this country. We are tired of seeing the same thing week after week and year after year. We do not want to see innocent African-Americans shot in cold blood."

Bernie hits the nail on the head.

I think Rep. Tlaib's call for the end of the police force is unhelpful and not feasible, and gives Republicans an easy talking point for 2022, but like many of us I do believe serious police reforms need to take place as soon as possible. It isn't necessary to abolish all police to reform policing.