Corey Lewandowski Says Mainstream Media 'Won't Cover' Tlaib's Mofo Comment

This weekend Corey Lewandowski was asked about the bombshell story that a freshman Congresswoman had used the term "MF'er" about the so-called President.

Corey Lewandowski whined to Jeanine Pirro that "The mainstream media hasn't covered this story at all because it doesn't fit their narrative."

Can someone check what planet Corey Lewandowski is living on? Google News reports 7 million hits for "Tlaib" and 2.5 million for "Tlaib impeach". The constant stream of hand-wringing from David Gregory alone filled last week's news.

You can complain however you want but whining that the media "refused to cover" a Democratic congresswoman using the f word in anger doesn't cut it, Corey. Try again.