Fox Goes Apopletic Over Rep. Rashida Tlaib's New Campaign T-Shirt

Earlier this year, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) got into some hot water for daring to say out loud at a political event what many others were thinking, that Trump is singularly unfit to be president and that impeachment should be warranted. Rather than shrink from her comments, she embraced them, as did her supporters. So much so her campaign came out with this nifty new t-shirt yesterday, much to the consternation of some.

Naturally, Fox News and its adjuncts are still throwing fits for all this. Stuart Varney (Trump's personal poodle on Fox Business News) even had Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump on clutch her pearls.

Source: Fox News

Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s reelection campaign started selling $29 "Impeach the MF" T-shirts Thursday, two days after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Congress is launching an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. “You’ve asked for ‘em. And now we’ve got 'em,” her campaign wrote in an email, according to The Detroit News. The quote is a reference to a controversial remark Tlaib made to supporters soon after she was sworn into Congress in January. “We’re going to impeach the mother****r,” she said in a video that went viral. Both Republicans and Democrats criticized her language and Trump called it “disrespectful” and “disgraceful.”

Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy.



Our country depends on it!



...and yes you can even wear what you feel https://t.co/8C3BUfp1kf pic.twitter.com/QwBADidAHo — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 26, 2019

Some cheered.

Let's note that @RashidaTlaib was right all along on impeachment. Whether you disagreed with her language or not (how Victorian of you, if you did) , she was right that impeachment was the right path. They had enough info back then & now it's overwhelming. #RashidaWasRight — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 26, 2019

....and some whined.