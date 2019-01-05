Nancy Pelosi, LIKE A BOSS, Shrugs Off Outrage Over Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Language

Wait, is this what it feels like to have a woman in charge?

In Friday's town hall, Joy Reid asked about newly sworn-in Representative Rashida Tlaib's declaration, "We're gonna impeach the motherf*cker!" Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked, "Let me just ask you this. If she were a man, would they be making a fuss like this?" The diverse audience cheered.

Following up later, Reid asked Pelosi to answer her own question. Pelosi replied, "Probably less of a deal. Probably less of a deal. But you know what? I don't know why we're making a big deal of it now. It's the way people talk." She shrugged. The audience cheered again. And she laughed quietly, as if she were not the slightest bit concerned, which she clearly is not.

Then she went in for the devastating kill. One of the many obscenities over which Republicans don't have the spine or stomach to call out their Orange Overlord. When the applause died down, Speaker Pelosi said, "I think, frankly, that what she said was less offensive than what President Trump said about John McCain and patriotism."

DAMN, woman.

This is what it is like to have a woman, and equally importantly, a grown-up in charge. This is what it's like when a grown-up who has their priorities straight is in charge. This is what it's like when a grown-up who has faced challenges and overcome them is in charge. Welcome to the Days of Nancy Pelosi. We are ready for it.