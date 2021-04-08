Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Biden On Gun Control: 'Enough Prayers, Time For Some Action'

Biden takes executive action on guns, and encourages Congress to do more.
By Frances Langum

[Note: The speeches begin at the 41:30 mark in the video above. --eds.]

Joe Biden takes action on guns, noting that it's time for less "thoughts and prayers" and more action.

"No amendment to the Constitution is absolute," he said. "From the very beginning, you couldn’t own any weapon you wanted to own."

He also encouraged Congress to extend the Violence Against Women Act and to pass meaningful gun control legislation, including a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Biden's key actions today (via CNN) included:

  • Tightening restrictions on "ghost guns" (handmade or self-assembled firearms that don't have serial numbers) and pistol-stabilizing braces that allow weapons to be used more accurately
  • Directing the Department of Justice to model "red flag" laws for states that allow the temporary removal of guns from people deemed at high risk of harming themselves or others and a comprehensive report on firearms trafficking
  • Investing in intervention programs in violence-prone communities
