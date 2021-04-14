Media Bites
Biden's Speech At Billy Evan's Memorial Gets Wide Praise, Even At Fox

In a fit of honesty, Fox News host Harris Faulkner gave effusive praise to President Biden's kind words to the family of officer Billy Evans.
The US Capitol Police officer was killed when a crazed man rammed his car into him.

After Biden's remarks were finished, off-camera, the Fox News host said, "I just watched the President of the United States give his words of kindness and empathy like he does so well. He's iconic at it."

“So present and so kind.” Faulkner described the events that had just taken place between Biden and the grieving family.

I was wondering if she dropped her earpiece and her Fox producer was yelling in her ear not to be so kind to Biden, but it was nice for a change to see some humanity on Fox News. It's possible that losing her father in January has something to do with Faulkner's reaction. Our condolences, Ms. Faulkner. May you remember this moment.

