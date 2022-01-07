Even Chuck Todd Has To Praise Biden's Jan 6 Speech

"This was a full-throated defense of American democracy," Todd said.
By John AmatoJanuary 7, 2022

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd praised President Biden's January 6 speech, calling it a full-throated defense of democracy.

Todd appeared on NBC and MSNBC Thursday. I was genuinely surprised at how complimentary Chuck was about Biden's speech.

Todd remarked how Biden tried to stay above the lunacy Trump has been peddling since he lost the election, but the time was right to finally speak out.

"This was easily the most important speech he's given and I think it was his best," he said.

He continued, "If you think that speech was partisan then you believe the former president's lies."

Todd said, "If you’re pro-democracy and pro-America, it is hard to look at that speech and say, ‘Oh, it’s politically skewed.’”

Todd has been generally awful during Biden's presidency, playing at bothsiderism and whataboutisms, but something happened yesterday.

Todd called it a historic moment in US history, and if you're a normal person and not in the MAGA cult, you'd say the same thing.

