ER Doc: Ron Johnson Is A 'Facebook Meme Incarnated Into A Human Form'

Brian Williams had Dr Steve Sample on last night to give his take on recent COVID news, and one of the things he asked about was Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson's call for limiting vaccinations. The ER Doctor from Indiana did not hold back his scorn, basically calling Johnson an Internet troll but a dangerous one because people do listen to him and some will not get vaccinated because of what he said.

DR STEVE SAMPLE: Well look, as far as I could tell, I'm not from Wisconsin but everything I see about Ron Johnson is basically he's what you would get if a very misinformed and vaguely racist Facebook meme was reincarnated into human form. You know, everything he says is wrong when it comes to this. It is a fundamental either misunderstanding, more likely a willful misunderstanding why we vaccinate, why we do what we do. But he clearly won his race, so we know people listen to him. It's people like him, this people who people preach values and morals and this and that, and now they're saying, "Hey, I've got mine, so the rest of you go pound sand." That is not the way the American ideal that I was raised on works at all. People listen to this and people are going to skip it because of things like this.