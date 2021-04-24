Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

ER Doc: Ron Johnson Is A 'Facebook Meme Incarnated Into A Human Form'

Dr Steve Sample, an ER doctor in Indiana reacts to Ron Johnson's dangerous call for fewer vaccinations.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Brian Williams had Dr Steve Sample on last night to give his take on recent COVID news, and one of the things he asked about was Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson's call for limiting vaccinations. The ER Doctor from Indiana did not hold back his scorn, basically calling Johnson an Internet troll but a dangerous one because people do listen to him and some will not get vaccinated because of what he said.

DR STEVE SAMPLE: Well look, as far as I could tell, I'm not from Wisconsin but everything I see about Ron Johnson is basically he's what you would get if a very misinformed and vaguely racist Facebook meme was reincarnated into human form. You know, everything he says is wrong when it comes to this. It is a fundamental either misunderstanding, more likely a willful misunderstanding why we vaccinate, why we do what we do. But he clearly won his race, so we know people listen to him. It's people like him, this people who people preach values and morals and this and that, and now they're saying, "Hey, I've got mine, so the rest of you go pound sand." That is not the way the American ideal that I was raised on works at all. People listen to this and people are going to skip it because of things like this.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team