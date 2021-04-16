Politics
Capitol Rioter Watches As Town Meeting Condemns Riot She Participated In

Suzanne Ianni is also an elected Town Meeting member for Natick, Mass.
By Ed Scarce
Despite being arrested back in January, Suzanne Ianni is free on bail pending trial, and has been able to participate in these Town Meetings where she's also a member. A few nights ago she watched as her colleagues voted to condemn the Capitol riot of January 6th. Natick is a town just west of Boston.

Nevertheless, she has not been removed from office because she hasn't been convicted yet and was elected to a three-year term in 2019. Her name was not mentioned in the motion, which passed 113 in favor, 20 against and seven abstaining.

On a crowded Zoom call Tuesday night during Natick's first night of spring Town Meeting, Suzanne Ianni watched as her colleagues voted to condemn an event that, according to federal prosecutors, she took part in.

The first night of Town Meeting was marked by a resolution brought by Town Meeting member Jay Ball. His resolution condemned the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol in general, but did not name Ianni — a move that would've been counter to Town Meeting rules, according to Moderator Frank Foss.

"Armed insurrection, sedition, riot, mayhem against our political institution is lawlessness," member David Krentzman said in support of Ball's item. "I applaud the maker of the resolution for expressing the outrage so many Town Meeting members felt and feel about the horrific scene we witnessed on Jan. 6."

