Pulmonologist Gives Excruciating Detail On How George Floyd Died

It was mesmerizing testimony yesterday, as Dr. Martin Tobin, an expert pulmonologist, explained that George Floyd’s breathing rate in the moments before he died indicated that the fentanyl in his system has no effect on his breathing.
He told jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial that George Floyd died from a low level of oxygen.
"He described to the jurors how Floyd struggled to breathe, handcuffed and pushed against the asphalt under Derek Chauvin's knee," Ali Velshi said.
" 'Much worse than breathing through a drinking straw,' " Velshi repeated.
Yesterday's expert testimony also rejected the idea that Floyd died from the fentanyl in his system, as doctors spelled out how Floyd's breathing patterns indicated it was having no effect on his breathing.