WHAT GOES AROUND...FBI Nabs Rudy Giuliani's Laptops

Schadenfreude rules!
By John Amato
The FBI seized Rudy Giuliani's electronic equipment from two places including and I quote, "laptops and cell phones," giving all reasonable observers a much needed shot of schadenfreude.

Fox News' John Roberts and Sandra Smith opened up their program by giving their viewers the good news.

"[Feds] took laptops and cell phones." Roberts said.

In the next hour, it was Sandra Smith's turn.

Smith said, "Federal investigators did seize several electronic devices from his home including laptops and cell phones."

In one of the most corrupt actions in American presidential history, Rudy tried to ratf**k President Biden and his son Hunter Biden in October of 2020, when he elicited the aid of the New York Post to claim a little-known computer repairman had one of Hunter Biden's laptops containing incriminating evidence in an effort to re-elect TraitorTrump.

SeditiousEx was front and center promoting the same unbelievable filth as well at the time.

At the time, not even Fox News would take the bait, declining to report the story from Rudy, even though they were happy to amplify the Hunter Biden incredulous claims.

Now Fox News is amplifying Rudy's claims that the DOJ is trying to "make him look like some sort of criminal." Hey, if the shoe fits...

