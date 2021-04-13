Fox Reporter Complains Blacks Won’t Accept ‘Justified’ Shooting Of Daunte Wright

Fox News' Mike Tobin scolded Black Lives Matter supporters for thinking race had anything to do with the death of Daunte Wright.

After Police Chief Tim Gannon released bodycam footage that seems to support the claim that a “very senior” officer shot and killed Wright by mistake, Tobin suggested that Black Lives Matter protesters should have said, “Never mind!” and accepted the mix-up as just one of those things that could happen to anyone.

TOBIN: Things are not necessarily any less angry because you still have a young Black man who has been killed at the hands of police. And when you have something like an accidental discharge people aren't going to say that it's justified and they are still going to default to the belief that Black lives matter, and they think that Black people are treated somehow otherwise.

I wonder how many white people Tobin knows who have been pulled over for an expired registration and wound up shot and killed because a veteran police officer mistook her gun for a taser? And was not fired?

For comparison, the arrest of Matt Gaetz’s white jailbird buddy, Joel Greenberg, was delayed “for hours” while law enforcers negotiated with him - after he threatened to “utilize firearms” and claimed to have improvised explosive devices. At one point, he reportedly “threw a bag of medication” out of the house onto the driveway. Greenberg was not tasered, much less shot and killed. Think Wright would have been given the same privileges?

Besides the expired registration, Wright had air freshener hanging illegally from his rearview mirror and an outstanding warrant after failing to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit. Greenberg, on the other hand, is facing 33 federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, and bribery.

Wright’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Only a reporter from the Tucker Carlson network would go out of his way to portray Blacks as uppity aggressors in this tragedy.