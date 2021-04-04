Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox's Pirro And McEnany Rail Against 'Vaccine Passports'

Fox "news" still seems determined to kill off as many of their viewers as possible and to make sure we never get this pandemic under control.
By Heather
1 hour ago by Heather
Views:

Fox "news" still seems determined to kill off as many of their viewers as possible and to make sure we never get this pandemic under control. The network has done everything humanly possible to make things worse from day one, whether it was carrying water for Trump who downplayed the pandemic and called it a hoax, attacking mask mandates and lockdowns, or promoting dangerous anti-vaxxers.

Now that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared that he'll ban "vaccine passports" in his state, announcing at a press conference last week that he plans to introduce "an executive function" that would prohibit businesses from refusing service to anyone that has not received a coronavirus vaccine, Fox is all-in for regulating businesses as long as it means promoting the "freedom" to get everyone around you sick.

On this Saturday's Justice with Judge Jeanine, host Jeanine Pirro played a clip from DeSantis' press conference and asked guest Kayleigh McEnany for her thoughts on his comments.

MCENANY: Gov. DeSantis is exactly right as he has been all throughout the pandemic. You know, we've seen this model for the last year, the freedom model of dealing with the pandemic, which is embodied by Florida and Ron DeSantis, and then the coercion control model embodied by the Gov. Newsom of California and Gov. Cuomo of New York, and look who turned out to be right all along—the freedom model, allowing people to live their lives without mask mandates, without onerous regulations and lockdowns that go on and on and on, closing churches.

And now this vaccine passport is just another way to control the American people. It's absolutely wrong. It's antithetical to freedom. It's antithetical to the American way and good for Gov. DeSantis for recognizing it.

As the article at Raw Story noted, "As of Tuesday, March 30, Florida has the third-highest COVID outbreak in the United States with more than 2 million reported cases and over 33,000 COVID-related deaths." But that's the model the rest of the country should be following in Fox-world.

Pirro and McEnany then proceeded to conflate private businesses and what they do with your personal information with the government, and whether databases with that information "might be used for the wrong reasons," and accused Democrats of hypocrisy by conflating Republicans' use of voter-ID for voter suppression with private industry wanting to require proof of vaccination to help ensure the health and safety of their customers.

Fox may not be quite as far out in left field as wingnut troll Congresswoman and QAnon nutjob Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called vaccine passports Biden's Mark of the Beast, but they're only one small step behind her with this dangerous nonsense.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team