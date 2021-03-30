Politics
Marge Goes All Book Of Revelation Over 'Vaccine Passports'

Mark of the Beast!!! Anti-Vaxxer and anti-mask Trump cultists believe the devil wants you to show proof of COVID vaccinations.
Countries around the world, as well as local business communities, are trying to safely reopen, and the idea of "proof of vaccinations" been percolating for some time.

US News writes, "A vaccine passport system has been suggested for activities like attending concerts or going into the workplace. But its biggest influence could come from encouraging tourists to resume trips, providing a massive boon to a travel industry that has suffered dramatic losses during the pandemic."

But for QAnon nuts and conservatives, this is the devil at work. The moniker of a vaccine passport (Covid passport) is the new anti-masking and the anti-VAXer outrage.

Mini-Trump Gov. Ron DeSantis already is attacking Florida businesses for taking these precautions under consideration.

QAnon's Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took it another step further and said, "This would mandate your ability to travel. Your ability to go to events."

"Is this something like Biden's Mark of the Beast because that is really disturbing," Greene said.

Marge then claimed these efforts to protect people from getting sick to be just like fascism or communism: "It's still fascism, or communism whatever you want to call it... It is coming from private companies so I'm calling it corporate communism."

Marge is so clueless she has no idea the differences between fascism, communism, and capitalism so she makes up a hodgepodge of trigger words for QAnon and MAGA cultists.

These same QAnon nuts and conservatives want every American to show voter ID just to be able to vote, which is a basic American right, but showing your vaccination card to travel overseas or attend a largely populated rock concert is somehow selling your soul to the devil.

And when you have no understanding or idea what you're talking about conspiracy nuts, who wrap themselves around religion just throw out some Bible quote or phrases to make believe it's the devil at work

