Memo To Sunday Shows: Stop Inviting Insurrection Enablers

On January 6, 2021, the US Capitol was sacked by a seditious mob fueled by traitor Trump's voter fraud lies.

This riot was also enabled by Republican members of Congress.

The MAGA rioters were encouraged by members of Congress like senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz objecting to the ceremonial function of counting the Electoral College delegates.

Many of the Republicans in the House also joined in to delay the certification of a free and fair election.

Jay Rosen tweeted this in response to seeing Sen. Rick Scott on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopolous.

Rick Scott of Florida voted to overturn the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania. Sunday he will be on @ThisWeekABC with @GStephanopoulos, the most prestigious platform @ABC can bestow. What does the new president of ABC News, @KimGodwinTV, think about that? Hat tip, @MattNegrin https://t.co/1BhZRZtWRg — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) April 25, 2021

Stephanopoulos asked, "You gave former President Trump something you called the Champion of Freedom Award. That was on April 10th. And you did that despite the fact that the former president continues to spread lies about the election, about Mike Pence and Capitol siege on January 6th. He said there was no threat there. Doesn't giving the president an award like that endorse that kind of behavior?

Scott replied, " I gave him that award for the right reasons."

WTF?

Instead of giving proven liars and sedition enablers a platform, they should be shunned from all major news networks.

These Republican congresspeople were not exercising anything more than making a mockery out of America's 2020 presidential election and purposefully energizing QAnon Maga nuts for campaign dollars.

I mean, forget the fake award, Rick Scott voting to overturn the election on Jan 6th, after a violent insurrection, was him "endorsing that kind of behavior" from Trump. Let's not beat around the bush. https://t.co/9xlek6DEf9 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 25, 2021

Yeah, Trump worked hard at creating a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.