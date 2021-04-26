Politics
Memo To Sunday Shows: Stop Inviting Insurrection Enablers

The Sunday Shows are failing democracy by having on those who incited or enabled the January 6 insurrection and then not asking them about it.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
On January 6, 2021, the US Capitol was sacked by a seditious mob fueled by traitor Trump's voter fraud lies.

This riot was also enabled by Republican members of Congress.

The MAGA rioters were encouraged by members of Congress like senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz objecting to the ceremonial function of counting the Electoral College delegates.

Many of the Republicans in the House also joined in to delay the certification of a free and fair election.

Jay Rosen tweeted this in response to seeing Sen. Rick Scott on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopolous.

Stephanopoulos asked, "You gave former President Trump something you called the Champion of Freedom Award. That was on April 10th. And you did that despite the fact that the former president continues to spread lies about the election, about Mike Pence and Capitol siege on January 6th. He said there was no threat there. Doesn't giving the president an award like that endorse that kind of behavior?

Scott replied, " I gave him that award for the right reasons."

WTF?

Instead of giving proven liars and sedition enablers a platform, they should be shunned from all major news networks.

These Republican congresspeople were not exercising anything more than making a mockery out of America's 2020 presidential election and purposefully energizing QAnon Maga nuts for campaign dollars.

Yeah, Trump worked hard at creating a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.

Brent Bozell Condemns Capitol Riots

On January 6, 2021, Media Research Center President Brent Bozell condemned the violent insurrection at the nation's Capitol. Now his son and namesake is charged by the FBI with being one of the insurgents.
By John Amato
Feb 16, 2021

