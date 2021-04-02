Newsmax Conducts Entire Interview With Sean Spicer On Mute

Newsmax continues to confirm its reputation as "Fox News without the budget" with moves like these. Amateur hour 24/7.

Source: The Wrap

Newsmax host Chris Salcedo appeared to have a funny conversation with Sean Spicer on Thursday evening as the hosts bantered during an outro segment between their two shows. The only problem? Viewers couldn’t hear a single thing Spicer said.

After Salcedo asked Spicer what he had coming up on his 6 p.m. ET show, “Spicer & Co.,” audiences could only see the former White House press secretary move his lips as his mic remained muted.

Spicer’s response apparently had something to do with Major League Baseball, as Salcedo, whose mic was on, chimed in and claimed that the MLB “opposes voter integrity” for some reason.