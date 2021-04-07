OAN Host Has One Sick Trick To Fight Homelessness

OAN ran a segment blaming liberal cities and states for a possible rise in crime and is furious that California has strict gun laws.

Wanna know why?

OAN host Stephanie Hamill's solution to protect herself from blue state crime is to shoot homeless people because they are "in our streets, running around."

"As a California resident right now, this is something I see all the time. We see homeless people running loose on the streets here and no one's holding them accountable. We're all sitting ducks here and, by the way, the gun laws are really strict. And you think about if you can protect yourself, you'll probably end up in jail," Hamill said.

Yeah, if a homeless person scares her by looking in her direction she can blow them away with her AK47 and then claim it was terrifying for HER.

That's the ticket, maybe start a homeless Hunger Games. Or if you like the Japanese version, a Battle Royal.

Grab up all the homeless people running around, put them on an Island or in a park, give them weapons and the last one standing gets a nice apartment, new clothes, and meals on wheels for life.

Really, OAN, your propaganda goes WAY too far.

These people are big fans of The Purge films — HollyMarieMac (@liberal_yankee) April 6, 2021

"Like totally, can't I like totally shoot some homeless dude for like looking at me funny, I mean what is this Communist China, like come on." — Loft4Words (@Loft4W) April 6, 2021