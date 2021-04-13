Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Once Again, Republican Voters Rebrand As 'Independents'

Every time their party sh*ts the bed, it wasn't them. (They'll be voting Republican in the future, bet on it.)
By Frances Langum
Once Again, Republican Voters Rebrand As 'Independents'
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Once again, the party of personal responsibility wasn't there when the bad things happened.

Gallup reports that a critical mass of former Republicans are now calling themselves "independent":

...percentages identifying as independent in 2020 and thus far in 2021 have been unusually high compared with prior presidential election and odd-numbered years. Thus, the current level of independent identification ranks among the highest Gallup has measured in any quarter since 1988, with the high being 46% in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Increased independent identification has mostly come at the expense of the Republican Party, with the 25% of U.S. adults currently identifying as Republicans down from 29% in the fourth quarter. Republican Party identification has not been lower since early 2018 and is just a few points above the low of 22% in the Gallup telephone polling era, registered in the fourth quarter of 2013. During that quarter, GOP favorability sank to a record low during a federal government shutdown over disputes about the Affordable Care Act.

We make fun of this all the time on The Professional Left Podcast: "Ah'm an INDEEPINDINT!" is the coward's way to pretend their voting habits were not responsible for everything Republicans did.

Over 500,000 deaths. The January 6 insurrection. An utterly scammy Florida Man who steals donations from his own supporters.

Same as it ever was. One more Republican president ago lied them into war, attempted to privatize their Social Security, and deregulated the economy to a housing bubble crash. But there was an out for the Dubya voter -- the Tea Party!

The Republican voter always expects cheap grace, which anti-Nazi theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer defined as "the preaching of forgiveness without requiring repentance." It's reframed by modern evangelicals as "I'm not perfect, I'm just forgiven." No, you are not forgiven. Not until you repent and change your bad habits to good ones.

Calling yourself an "independent" and voting consistently Republican in the general elections? You're to blame for everything that the Republican Party has done in your lifetime.

It doesn't help that the mainstream media loves to distribute cheap grace to the Republican Party. Ask Chuck Todd. It took MSNBC and CNN over two years to admit that The Tea Party was actually reprogrammed Republicans, who put on funny hats to pretend they never voted for Bush. Any new "never-Trumper" movement on the center Right is bound to get lots of media attention in order to foment a "horse race" for upcoming elections.

And while the Republican voter can report to Gallup that they're "indeepindints," we are ready and waiting for the next Dick Armey and Glenn Beck-type to attempt to slap a name on the new organizing principle that is a "get out of MAGA free" card. There's massive funding available to do this, always. Beck got paid a million bucks to promote the Tea Party.

We are watching.

No rebranding this time. No Tea Party, No "Third Way," No "No Labels." Burn the lifeboats.

I've been saying this for years.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team