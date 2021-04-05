Reuters Poll: Half Of Republicans Still Blame Antifa For Capitol Hill Insurrection

Some people only hear what they want to hear!

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll finds that despite all the indictments of Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and other assorted right-wingers, about half of all Republicans blame Antifa for trying to make Trump look bad, or believe the siege was a non-violent protest.

The March 30-31 poll showed that more than half of Republicans believe the Trump's claim the election was stolen from him due to significant voter fraud, and six out of 10 Republicans think he should run again in 2024.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that so many of these people dwell exclusively in the Fox News media universe, whose talking heads have been working hard to keep reality from intruding on the Trump narrative.