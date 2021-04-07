PAPERS, PLEASE: RNC Will Require COVID Test For Donor Retreat

Republicans around the country, from Greg Abbott in Texas to Ron DeSantis in Florida, have been adamant that there's no need for such things as a "vaccine passport," or proof of vaccination. But when it comes to being safe amongst themselves that's another story. For the well-heeled donors, it's imperative.

Source: Washington Examiner

The Republican National Committee is requiring attendees of the party's spring donor retreat in Florida to get tested for the coronavirus and submit proof of a negative result as a condition for gaining entry to the event.

Wealthy contributors to the RNC and other GOP causes are set to gather later this week in Palm Beach to hobnob with top party officials and hear from former President Donald Trump. Trump is set to host a portion of the retreat for a dinner speech at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence that has turned into a redoubt for ex-administration officials and Republican donors and businessmen.

But according to an email the RNC sent to people planning to attend the retreat obtained by the Washington Examiner, participants must first "take a COVID-19 PCR or Rapid Antigen test and receive a negative result." That information must be provided to the RNC in advance. Negative coronavirus tests are a prerequisite for attending the retreat, even for those who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Proof of a negative COVID-19 test result is required in order to receive your credentials for the weekend," the email stated. "If you or members in your party fail to fulfill this requirement, you will be denied entry to the 2021 RNC Spring Retreat."